This Psychoanalyst Listened to 30-Plus Hours of Trump Tapes

The new VICELAND show THE HUNT FOR THE TRUMP TAPES follows comic and “professional Trump annoyer” Tom Arnold on his relentless search for rumored recordings of our president that could prove damning to his presidency. On the two-part series premiere, Arnold taps Dr. Justin Frank—a DC psychoanalyst who’s written about Bush, Obama, and other political figures—to listen to more than 30 hours of existing recordings of Trump, mostly from past interviews.

After the long and undoubtably torturous experience, Frank makes his conclusions about Trump’s view of women, his paranoia, and his dishonesty.

“He’s a professional liar, and he’s our president,” Frank says. “God help us.”

