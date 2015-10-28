This Pumpkin Zoetrope Is the Jack o’ Lantern King

Think you’ve got pumpkin carving chops? UK production house Picturesmith is celebrating the most haunted time of the year with an animated Jack o’ Lantern zoetrope, a.k.a. the Pumpkintrope. The spooky face etches itself in orange—as if by a ghost—thanks to stop-motion magic. Watch the fruit (gourd?) of their labor possess your browser below.

See more of Picturesmith’s work on their website.

