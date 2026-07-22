This Rap Star Is All-In on Making Movies Now, and I Have to Admit I’m Not Excited

Did anyone watch Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and think it just needed more Travis Scott? The Houston rapper played a pretty inconsequential part in a phenomenal movie. But as great as the film was, it might have empowered Scott to go all-in on making films.

In an interview with Variety, he revealed that he’s made his first step towards making a media empire by partnering his Cactus Jack brand with Paramount Pictures. He gets to make any variety of films, television, theater, and any other live experiences he wants to produce. In the profile, he’s thrilled to have the freedom to explore whatever he wants to create. “I want to bring back amazing films, pictures and just creative good ideas. And [Paramount’s] not scared to make good ideas,” Travis Scott shared.

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Fans of the ASTROWORLD artist are going to be thrilled. However, he’s not good at acting beyond the chants he was given in The Odyssey. Looking at his own short film or his role in Harmony Korine’s Aggro Dr1ft shows Scott way out of his depth creatively. Paramount giving him the green light could lead to some half-baked work. Mixed with the company’s interest in AI-driven media, I’m extremely worried about the future of their collaboration.

Travis Scott Caught The Acting Bug From Nolan, Now He’s Working With Paramount

If nothing else, Travis Scott’s interest is at least sincere. In an interview with L’Officiel Magazine, he recalled being on set and watching everyone hard at work on the production. Initially, he had all these ideas that the process was as easy as it looked on the big screen.

However, all of his misconceptions about the process immediately washed away. Scott quickly noted how many roles people play beyond what you see on the screen. Ultimately, he was just glad to be involved in the process. Moreover, it clearly inspired him to apply the lessons towards his Paramount partnership.

“Man, it was just another world. It was so fire, to be honest. Seeing someone of that caliber work and what it takes to get things done,” Travis Scott said.

“It’s definitely not as easy as it seems, bringing everything together. I commend everybody that does it, from the grips to the lighting to all those people that go off on taking it to the next level. When I sat back there and I looked at what was going on, I was like, ‘Yo, this is crazy,’” Travis Scott added. “Like, the hours and the amount of time each actor puts into having to deliver on film. I’m honored to even be part of the process with such an amazing cast.”

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