Want $5,000? All You Need to Do Is Follow a Canadian Rapper’s Instructions

Have you heard of Roble Regal yet? Me neither. But we both have now because he’s come up with a video concept that’s going to send everyone who views it into an unproductive and seething meltdown.

It appeared online yesterday and has a simple premise: Roble managed to gather $5000 for his next music video budget, but instead of making a video for five grand, he’s made a pretty cryptic zero budget video—of a slowed-and-throwed night time drive and clips of him rolling around in what looks like an elementary school’s art room—and put all that cash he had in a PayPal account for one lucky winner.

Winning is easy. Somewhere in here, there is the password and email account for that Paypal login. It’s “hidden in the metaphors and thematics of the song” says Roble, and that art room, I’m guessing, is where all the clues are. There’s Arabic on the wall, a big droplet of rain, a badly drawn dollar bill, a tree, some leaves, clouds, and wind. How do you draw wind? Ask Roble. He’s cracked it. He also raps about snow and weather, and the song is called “Decebruary,” so it’s got to be something seasonal. Although let’s not take the dark urban landscape shots from the car for granted either.

We’ve spent ages trying to work out the Paypal address and password, and we can tell you that you gradually veer from admiring the young Toronto based rapper’s creative initiative to absolutely fucking hating him for ever making it. The cyber misers of Reddit are already trying to blackmail and negotiate with each other between those who feel they have the email and those who think they have the password. As of yet, the prize is unclaimed.

To be fair, we’re pretty confident we have both. However, since I’m a relatively satisfied minimum wage worker with a week’s worth of food and a single bed, I’m happy to let you have it.

It is almost certainly…

Email: robleregal@paypal.com

Pass: guest1

