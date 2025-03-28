This Rare Condition Makes Your Pits Smell Like Rotten Fish

Did you know there’s a disease that makes your sweat smell like fish?

Yeah, unfortunately, that’s a true statement.

Also known as “fish odor syndrome,” trimethylaminuria (TMAU) “is a rare metabolic disorder resulting in the accumulation of trimethylamine.” Basically, it makes you smell like a rotten fish.

As if women don’t already have it bad enough with our raging hormones, this condition is more common among us than in men. So…that’s cool.

An article published in the book StatPearls explored the condition and its potential treatments.

“Primary TMAU is an autosomal recessive genetic condition that results in the deficiency or dysfunction of the hepatic enzyme flavin monooxygenase 3,” the authors wrote.

For reference, that enzyme typically breaks down trimethylamine into an odorless chemical. Without it, trimethylamine builds up in the body and exudes that fishy odor, which can be released via fluids like sweat, urine, and saliva.

There’s also such thing as secondary trimethylaminuria, which occurs in patients who have normal functional enzymes that simply become overwhelmed. This can be due to dietary precursors, liver failure, portosystemic shunting, menstruation, viral hepatitis, and testosterone therapy, StatPearls reported.

Though trimethylaminuria is not a serious or life-threatening condition, it can certainly be a life-altering one. I mean, going around smelling like fish all day long must have some negative mental health impacts and social implications.

And while the condition is quite rare—impacting an estimated 1 in 200,000 to 1 in 1,000,000 individuals, according to the study—its impacts on patients are severe.

Unfortunately, there is no known cure for the condition, but treatments can help reduce the symptoms and help patients cope.

“The management of TMAU focuses on minimizing the symptoms and improving the quality of life for affected individuals,” the study authors wrote.

“While there is currently no cure for TMAU, various approaches can produce symptom management … The treatment options for TMAU include dietary modification, antibiotic therapy, activated charcoal administration, modifications to personal hygiene, and psychological support.”