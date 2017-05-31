This Recipe Will Make You Fall in Love with Kale Salad Again

We made a kale salad. And we’re not gonna sit here and defend it.

Say what you will about the ubiquity of kale salad on every “New American” restaurant menu—doesn’t faze us. We’ll be here crunching on this bomb-ass salad while you miss out on these fried lacinato leaves.

Oh, did that get your attention? We fried some kale and Brussels sprouts leaves to put in this salad. Know what else is in it? Julienned kohlrabi, some scallions, mint, cilantro, and Thai basil. BOOM.

You’re all ears now, huh? Well, get this. The dressing is loaded with garlic and lime, with a hit of fish sauce and a kick from Thai chilies.

True, some kale salads are half-assed and deserving of a proper eye-roll. But this isn’t one of them. This Asian-inspired recipe comes from Battersby in Brooklyn, and it hits all the right notes—it’s savory, sweet, spicy, and crunchy.

Just when you thought you’d written off kale once and for all… It’s time to get back on board.