This Relationship Hack Sounds Extreme, but It Could Prevent Future Fights

From girl dinners to protein-maxxed meals, we all have our different eating preferences. So when we enter a relationship or move in with a significant other, it can be challenging to merge our food choices and find common ground in the kitchen.

I often debate with my boyfriend: should we buy our own groceries and cook our own meals, or should we share the financial burden and kitchen tasks and enjoy the same meals together?

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Since we’re often on the go, we tend to do quick, separate breakfasts and lunches during the week, but for dinner, one—or both!—of us will cook a meal we can share. This balance works for us.

However, when he’s away for the night or on a trip with friends, I don’t mind returning to my girl dinners of cheese, crackers, and pickles. In fact, some people crave a more permanent meal separation from their partner, also known as a “food divorce.”

Introducing ‘Food Divorce,’ the Relationship Trend for Couples Who Hate Eating the Same Things

Contrary to how it sounds, a food divorce is not an actual divorce. In other words, you’ll still remain married or coupled up with your partner. The only separation you’ll face is during mealtime.

According to Bruce Y. Lee, M.D., M.B.A., in his Psychology Today article on the topic, “A ‘food divorce’ is [a] term that’s being used on the internet to describe a situation where you and your partner no longer shop for groceries, cook, or eat together, even though you may be living together. Instead, each of you does the meal thing independently. You are essentially separated like oil and vinegar when it comes to food.”

Reasons for a Food Divorce

Couples may pursue a food divorce for many reasons, from conflicting schedules to different dietary preferences and restrictions. If you and your partner can’t agree on dinner most nights, you might be saving yourself from an argument by eating your own meals. With a food divorce, gone are the evenings spent asking your girlfriend or wife what they want for dinner and receiving no concrete decision. (I’m guilty of this…)

Additionally, if one person is gluten-free and the other is vegan, it can feel nearly impossible to find meals that accommodate both diets.

Benefits of a Food Divorce

While eating separate meals and buying separate groceries might feel counterintuitive to sharing a life, a food divorce can ease the stress of planning around each other’s schedules, agreeing on the same food choices, and coordinating meals.

“A couple doesn’t have to do everything together in a joined-at-the-hip manner,” Lee wrote in his article. “In fact, it can be natural and even healthier to do some things separately, especially things where you have divergent preferences and viewpoints.”

And, of course, if schedules allow, you can still eat your separate meals together. Just because you’re cooking or ordering different food doesn’t mean you can’t do so as a couple.

As Lee stated in his article: “A ‘food divorce’ could be an effective solution if the rest of your relationship is peachy keen—just not peach melba keen—and the only thing salty about your pairing is food-related. As long as your relationship already has plenty of other ways to bond and communicate and remain a great pair, then it may be fine that you are not having pears together.”