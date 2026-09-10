This Retro Gaming Console Rerelease Just Suffered A Lengthy Delay

After originally planning for a late 2026 launch, this highly-anticipated rerelease of a classic retro gaming console is being delayed roughly ten months.

NEOGEO AES+ Delayed to September 2027 Due To Supply Chain Restraints

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Earlier this year PLAION REPLAI created a ton of excitement in the retro gaming world with the surprise announcement of the NEOGEO AES+ console. The brand-new version of the classic system was aiming to rerelease as part of the console’s 35th anniversary celebration.

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Unfortunately, some supply chain limitations combined with higher demand than expected mean that the NEOGEO AES+ is not going to be able to hit its original release window.

PLAION Americas broke the news this week with an update posted on social media.

“We know that many of you have been looking forward to receiving your NEOGEO AES+ this year. We’re sorry to say that worldwide release will now take place on 16th September 2027.”

The announcement went on to explain some of the reasoning behind the updated release date:

“… Global component supply constraints mean we simply cannot manufacture enough systems to deliver the worldwide launch our community deserves… Rather than launch with severely limited availability, we’re taking the extra time to expand production, secure the components we need, and invest in an even bigger future for NEOGEO AES+.”

The announcement also confirmed that existing pre-orders remain secure and that there is no price increase for the hardware.

Gameplay on the NEOGEO AES+ is not achieved through emulation – instead the console is powered by its legacy ASIC chips, re-engineered by modern standards to accurately replicate the original machine’s hardware and software. The system natively plays game software from both new and old game cartridges for the most authentic retro gaming experience. Not emulation, not FPGA approximation, but true console reincarnation etched back into silicon.

Shoppers who want to secure their own pre-order for the September 2027 release window will need to drop $249.99 for the console. There is also an Anniversary Edition available for $349.99.

The NEOGEO AES+ Anniversary Edition also includes an exclusive all-white Metal Slug game cartridge to get the action started straight out of the box.

“Experience the explosive arcade classic that defined run-and-gun action. Blast your way through enemy bases, jungles, and deserts, rescue prisoners of war and jump into the iconic Metal Slug tank as explosive action unfolds on screen. Packed with humour, detail and pure 2D craftsmanship, Metal Slug remains one of the most beloved titles in the NEOGEO library.”

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The NEOGEO AES+ releases September 16, 2027 and is available to pre-order now.