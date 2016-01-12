This Savory Almost-Vegetarian Ramen Won’t Break Your New Year’s Resolutions

Brr! It’s cold in here. There must be some ramen in the atmosphere. There must be.

After all, there’s no way we’re going to survive winter without vat-sized bowls of hot, savory broth and chewy noodles. But here’s the problem: It’s January, which mean many people are awakening with crippling regret from spending the past two months housing entire babkas, Everest-sized piles of mashed potatoes, and far too many cocktails that were topped with nutmeg. (Beware the nutmeg-topped cocktails. They will hurt you.) Our waistlines and brains have suffered. Maybe now you’re on a diet.

Good news: there is still ramen for you. In fact, there’s this fantastic ramen from chef and author Marcus Samuelsson, which comes with lots of flavor and little guilt.

Samuelsson devised this root-vegetable-centric ramen after strolling through our garden and improvising, picking up fat turnips, mushrooms, and bunches of herbs. The result: a pork-free broth that instead derives its heavenly, earthy aroma from shiitakes, garlic, kombu, ginger, miso paste, and bonito flakes. (Can something be both heavenly and earthy? Somehow, he’s managed.)

Smoky eggplant purée and creamy miso-roasted turnips make this bowl so comforting, you won’t even miss the pork fat. And a hint of yuzu and lemongrass adds Asian-inspired acidity.

But feel free to serve it with a whole fried chicken on the side if you’re not worried about your New Year’s resolutions. After all, everyone needs a cheat day sometimes.