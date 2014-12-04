This Seclusiasis 160 Comp is the Future Sound of Juke

Seclusiasis, the label run by Philly grime lords Starkey and Dev79, went by one rule alone when gathering selections for it’s freshly released comp: Keep the tracks at 160bpm. “As a DJ, you think about bpm a lot when you’re constructing a set,” says label head Starkey. “We thought it would be a fun concept for a compilation series.” The far reaches of juke heeded their call and the result is an impressive collation of tracks from all over the world.

Underground names that have found some THUMPluv in the past have popped up again. In particular, Spain’s BSN Posse deliver another classy take with Pointa. Elsewhere, THUMP’s favorite shirtless beast Darren Keen drops a percussive, but meditative treatise on the tempo, Subp Yao drops some glitchy heaviness and label boss Dev79 brings some stateside hip hop swagger. In his words: “I’ve been banging 160 tracks for years and its exciting to pull together a unique collection highlighting different vibes in that tempo range.”

