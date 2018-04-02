This Shaved Milk Dessert Is Korea’s Answer to an Ice Cream Sundae

A version of this first appeared on MUNCHIES in February 2017.

It’s April, and it’s snowing on the East Coast. This is ridiculous. You might think a cup of hot chocolate or a piece of warm apple pie is exactly what the doctor ordered to cure your winter blues. But you’d be wrong, because what you really want is a big bowl of frozen milk. It’s not as weird as it sounds.

Videos by VICE

Milk Bingsoo is a classic Korean dessert that is perfect no matter what the weather is like outside. The frozen, shaved milk is topped with ice cream and sweetened condensed milk, then smothered in all kinds of goodies.

Think of the frozen milk as more of a canvas on which to create your sweet, sweet masterpiece—like an extra-creamy chopped up popsicle that serves as a fluffy bed on which all your toppings and even creamier dairy products can lay.

Deuki Hong, co-author of Koreatown: A Cookbook, recommends, mochi, chocolate syrup, fruits, and cereal, but feel free to go nuts—nay, feel obligated to go nuts! The only limit is your imagination.