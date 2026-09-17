This Simple Relationship Habit Could Make You Happier Together, According to Therapists

Want to improve your relationship? According to therapists, it’s as simple as shifting your focus onto the positives of your connection rather than dwelling on the negatives. Or, as experts call it, the “positivity effect.”

What Is the Positivity Effect in Relationships?

The “positivity effect” in relationships essentially refers to a couple’s shared ability to approach the connection—and any relationship issues—with a positive outlook.

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“Couples who focus on all the positive moments their partner is showing them (as opposed to focusing mainly on the negative) are exhibiting the ‘positivity’ in relationships,” says Kat Grassetti, LCSW, Clinical Director at Monima and an EMDR practitioner. “This behavior may also help a couple understand that an instance of frustration doesn’t mean the rest of the time they spend with each other has been wasted. When individuals’ feelings of being recognized or valued are strengthened, it can contribute to closeness and security.”

When in a relationship, it’s unfortunately common to dwell on your partner’s shortcomings or the relationship’s faults. But what if you shifted your focus onto the more positive aspects of your connection?

“Healthy relationships don’t just focus on responsibility and resolving problems,” says Ciara Bogdanovic, Licensed Psychotherapist and founder/owner of Sagebrush Psychotherapy. “Couples need joy and positivity in their relationship to stay connected and healthy.”

How to Practice Positivity in Relationships

Here are a few tips for practicing positivity in your relationship.

1. Get Playful

Never underestimate the power of playfulness, especially in our intimate relationships.

“When working with couples in therapy, I often explore what they enjoyed doing together before problems began to dominate the relationship,” says Bogdanovic. “I’ll assign dates where the only goal is to have fun together, without any serious conversations. These positive experiences need to be maintained throughout a relationship, and moments of joy need to be protected, especially during times of stress.”

“To recreate this in your relationship, consider playful things you and your partner can do together,” Bogdanovic continues. “Think about what makes you laugh, activities you used to enjoy together, or something new you have both wanted to try.”

Moral of the story? Don’t take yourselves too seriously. Learn how to be carefree and silly together.

2. Express Your Gratitude

Unfortunately, as you settle into your relationship—especially a long-term one—it’s easy to take your partner for granted without even noticing.

“One of the first things to do is say something that you appreciate about your partner every single day,” says Grassetti. “Thanking someone for everything they do, complimenting them on their appearance or accomplishments, showing love and affection towards them in all ways possible, and acknowledging their hard work will help build a better environment with your partner.”

3. Spend Quality Time Together

Even if you’re living with your partner and seeing them every day, you might not actually be spending quality time together. Simply sleeping next to each other every night is not enough to feel connected.

“Set aside time that is just for the two of you to enjoy each other’s company, without serious conversations, problem-solving, or discussing ongoing conflicts,” says Bogdanovic. “Put any responsibilities aside temporarily and focus on having fun and connecting with each other.”