In romantic relationships, we’re bound to face periods of disconnection. It’s simply unrealistic to expect constant connection when we all have our own daily routines and responsibilities. From busy workdays to social events to wellness rituals, our schedules are packed with various to-dos and must-attends.

However, many couples let these life stressors overshadow what matters most, including their romantic partnerships and most intimate connections. According to therapists, this is why “reentry” is such a crucial part of relationships.

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“Reentry in a romantic relationship refers to the time period when two partners come back together after time apart,” says Jamie Downie, LMSW, licensed therapist, certified couples therapist, and clinician at Gateway to Solutions. “The time period apart may vary, and so would the importance of the reentry moment. Reentry can happen after a day’s work, a long weekend trip apart, or a longer, defined period.”

Reentry describes the first few moments couples meet up after being physically away from each other, whether for a month-long work trip or a night out with friends. The short window of time upon your or your partner’s return matters more than many people realize, and how you spend it can impact how seamlessly you reconnect with your partner.

The Importance of Reentry

As stated above, reentry is incredibly important in romantic relationships, as it helps couples reestablish their connection and fall back into their natural rhythm together. Often, all that’s needed is a few minutes of undivided attention when reuniting with your lover.

“Reentry is important to prioritize in romantic relationships because, in the absence of a partner, the physical distance can be misunderstood as emotional distance,” says Downie. “Prioritizing daily check-ins means holding space for your partner to share the highs and lows of their day and supporting them through those moments. This helps the relationship strengthen as you build supportive, emotional trust daily.”

It’s not enough to muster a brief greeting after work, eat dinner in silence while watching TV, then crawl into bed to scroll on TikTok with your backs turned to each other until you fall asleep. Reentry is the conscious, intentional act of embracing one another and transitioning back into spending time together.

How to Create Daily Reentry Moments

You don’t need to drop everything you’re doing and cling to your partner for hours after they return from work or a weekend away. Reentry simply asks you to pause for a moment and acknowledge your partner’s presence with genuine attention and interest.

“Prioritize the moment when the two of you first connect after time apart,” Downie recommends. “Setting the intention for the interaction means making sure your partner knows they have your undivided attention: put down devices, make eye contact, and actively listen. Prioritize an embrace, a special moment, or a compliment, then ask about your partner’s day.”

These seemingly small actions will help you and your partner maintain your connection and not slip into “roommate syndrome,” a dreaded phase many couples enter at some point. Reentry reminds us not to neglect what matters most: connection, emotional intimacy, and quality time with our loved ones.