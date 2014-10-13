This Smart Glove Wants To Boost Your Productivity

Nine months ago, Intel kicked off the Make It Wearable (MIW) Challenge with the goal of inspiring the next big idea in wearables. Part-competition, part-entrepreneurial mentorship program, the challenge attracted thousands of global participants. Since then, 10 teams of young entrepreneurs and developers have been selected to have their limits tested as they push the boundaries of their imaginations—and of wearable technology. The Creators Project is already halfway through introducing the teams of finalists in the running for the $500,000 Make It Wearable prize. Last week, we brought you Wristify, the instant heating and cooling wristband. Today, we bring you ProGlove, along with a recap of the finalists we’ve premiered thus far.

Project name: ProGlove

Location: Germany

Team Captain: Paul Günther

Other Members: Jonas Girardet, Thomas Kirchner, & Alexander Grots

Project description: ProGlove is a sensor-based “smart glove” that can boost productivity for manufacturing jobs. When it comes to heavy manufacturing, Team ProGlove had no doubts that the best tools were still human hands—but that increases in material complexity meant that often, a whole host of sensors, scanners, and cumbersome other technologies were required to aid in getting the job done. With an embedded Intel Edison module, and an on-board display, ProGlove allows wearers to scan, sense, and submerse themselves in their labor, putting an immersive, ingenious spin on the idea of “tasks at hand.”

Below, see the 5 teams of Make It Wearable Challenge finalists that we’ve premiered.

Nixie, the flyable and wearable camera:

Babyguard, the infant vital-monitoring clothing sensor:

OpenBionics‘ 3D printed low-cost robotic hand:

BLOCKS, the modular, open hardware and software platform for your wrist:

Wristify, the first active heating and cooling bracelet:

Stay tuned, because we’ll be introducing the rest of the teams in the coming weeks. To see the full list of Make It Wearable Challenge Finalists, visit: https://makeit.intel.com/finalists

