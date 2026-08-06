This South Florida Steakhouse Now Lets Guests Eat Dinner Naked

I’m going to guess there’s a decent chance you’ve enjoyed a fine, nourishing meal in the comfort of your own home while completely naked, your bare cheeks rubbing all over your dining chair or couch. Maybe, during that blissful meal, you thought, “I wish I could do this around strangers while eating a $250 steak.” If that’s long been your oddly specific fantasy, prepare your nude body, because it’s about to get exactly what is always wanted.

According to reports from South Florida’s ABC affiliate Local 10 News, a South Florida steakhouse is hosting monthly clothing-optional fine dining experiences. I hope they’re putting a liner on those seats.

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CLASS Soiree Steakhouse in Hollywood, Florida, now invites guests to dine at an upscale steak joint as their own meat dangles to and fro. The restaurant’s owner and chef, Maurad Ali, says the idea is to attract new customers and generate buzz, and not to have an elaborate excuse to create the most exceptionally pervy fine dining experience imaginable.

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A Florida Steakhouse Is Hosting Monthly Nude Dining Nights

He assures prospective new leaders that staff members will remain professional and that guests have to do their part by behaving like adults us to not ruin the whole thing for everybody who just wants to have the light jostling of cutting into a fine, well-marbled ribeye, shake their tits and balls a bit. Staff members will be clothed, except for the hostess, who says she will be naked to help diners feel welcomed into the nudist dining experience from the get-go.

But it ain’t cheap. Admission is $250 for men, $150 for women, or $300 per couple.

If you’re wondering whether this somehow violates every public health law in the books, city officials say it is perfectly legal since the employees working the event will remain clothed. It’s a legal loophole as wide open as the several holes that will be on full display during the dining experience.