This Spicy Black Garlic Pasta Is as Death Metal as Dinner Gets

It’s hard to put a finger on the elusive flavor of black garlic: It’s a little smoky, a little sweet, and a little tart like balsamic, but it packs a pungent, nearly fermented funk, too.

Think of it as goth garlic—much more complicated and a helluva lot smellier than its mainstream counterpart. All in a good way.

So, what do you do with it?

Mitch Orr of Acme in Sydney takes black garlic’s seemingly endless depth of flavor and pairs it with spicy chiles, panko crumbs, and butter, which becomes a thick sauce for fresh linguine.

First, you’ll need to get ahold of some black garlic. (Asian markets are a good place to start looking, but you can always buy it online.) You’ll blend the cloves with some chiles that you’ve blackened on the stovetop, along with some grapeseed oil to smooth things out. Meanwhile, throw the panko in a pan with some melted butter until you have perfectly toasted-and-fried crumbs.

Toss the hot pasta with the black garlic-chile sauce, top with bread crumbs, and you’re done.

Begone, jar of red sauce.