This ‘Stardew Valley’ Deluxe Edition May Be the Most Adorable Bundle of Goods I’ve Ever Seen

Stardew Valley, the cozy life sim that stole our hearts in 2016, is now available in an entirely too adorable physical Deluxe edition for collectors. Partnering with Fangamer, the Stardew Valley Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch is available for $59 USD and comes with a host of unique goodies.

Screenshot: Fangamer

The Deluxe Edition is packed full of love

Right off the bat, the box features a gorgeous piece by artist Kari Fry. It depicts layers of various elements featured in your Stardew Valley adventure. It’s almost like looking at a timeline of events you’ll see on your journey. At the forefront, a newly planted sprout emerges from the ground. Behind it, bunches of vegetation and produce stand tall and ready for harvest. Behind that, a row of farm animals graze away and bask in the sunlight. And finally, far in the background is your cozy cottage, where you’ll spend the majority of focus throughout the game.

A fold-out poster measuring 8 x 13 inches is also present, which features the same artwork as the box. But, really, that’s just the tip of what’s all included in this generous bundle of collectibles.

The Stardew Valley Deluxe Edition also includes a wooden “Friend of the Forest” Junimo pin designed by artist Laura Verdin. Also, a mini farm deed, designed by Chihiro Sakaida and, once again, Kari Fry, includes details like the date and season of your character’s arrival and a signature from Mayor Lewis. It’s even got blank spaces for you to fill out, should you choose, to make it even more personal.

Screenshot: Fangamer

‘Stardew Valley’ is never out of season

You’ll get a special 16-page mini-comic by artist and “Before the Farmer” author Chihiro Sakaida too, depicting a beautifully stylized story of Pelican Town and its surroundings. Finally, Four Seasons art cards, illustrated on both sides by Kari Fry, are also available. These might be my favorite part, honestly. Each card is full of gorgeous artistic detail and, more so, useful information to use in-game. On the front, hand-drawn artwork featuring each season’s produce is present, along with their in-game prices from the General Store. On the back, notable calendar dates for events are present along with specific crops players can expect to grow and forage throughout any given season.

The Stardew Valley Deluxe Edition is undeniably chock-full of love, from the sheer amount of stuff you get to the dedication involved by each of the artists who contributed. Really, it’s just another example of the amount of adoration developer ConcernedApe has garnered over the years. It’s a must-have for Stardew Valley fans and collectors and, honestly, is generously priced considering everything that’s on the table.

You can grab the Stardew Valley Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch from Fangamer now.