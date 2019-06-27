This Street Photographer Finds Perfect, Spontaneous Moments on NYC’s Sidewalks

This portfolio appears in VICE Magazine’s 2019 Photo Issue. With this issue we wanted to celebrate the absurd, the lighthearted, and the humorous. It’s important to take a break from the real world. As much as we need to be informed, engaged, and aware, we also need to laugh. We wanted to champion the people making art with a sense of humor. In today’s climate, there’s something nicely subversive about that. You can read more about our theme in the letter from our editor.



Check out an interactive version of the issue here

***

Jorge Garcia is a Queens-based 35-year-old photographer. In 2015, he created the NYC Street Photography Collective to provide an educational space for people to hone their skills and exhibit their images. The collective, which now includes 22 members, regularly releases zines and organizes events to highlight their members’ work.

Garcia tells us he spends the majority of his time walking up and down the sidewalks of Manhattan (fueled by ramen and donuts) looking to capture life’s spontaneous moments—like when a zombie in a top hat is following NYC’s finest or when a little girl decides to jump into an empty newsstand. “Funny photos are definitely the most challenging to see when walking around, but also the most rewarding,” Garcia says. “I like how these moments are humorous in subtle ways.”