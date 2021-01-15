This Texas Realtor Wanted to Flip the Election Results—and Your House, Too

A Texas realtor who boasted about flying to D.C. for President Trump’s “Save America” rally on a private jet allegedly used the storming of the Capitol as an opportunity to promote her business.

In the middle of the chaos and violence of January 6, Jenna Ryan turned to her livestream audience on Facebook and said: “Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor.”

Ryan was charged Friday with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The move marks the culmination of Ryan’s enthusiastic engagement with unfounded conspiracy theories about the 2020 election—and the beginning of her legal trouble over the siege.

Ryan, who also works as a life coach and radio host, had already created a buzz by publicly boasting about her private jet trip to Washington D.C. to attend Trump’s “Save America” rally, and then remarking in a livestream about marching to the Capitol Building with “all these working-class people.”

A statement of facts filed by FBI Special Agent Amie Stemen and released on Friday recounted in painstaking detail how Ryan recorded herself traveling to the Trump rally, marching down Pennsylvania Avenue and arriving inside the Capitol building with the mob.

In the destruction that followed, at least five people died, including a Capitol Police officer, and members of Congress fled for their lives.

The statement notes that a Facebook user named Brian Miller tagged Ryan in a series of posts from Trinity Aviation in Denton, Texas, with the caption: “We’re so excited! DC bound to #StopTheSteal.”

A screenshot of the criminal complaint against Jenna Ryan. Ryan posted these photos of herself at the Capitol, according to the complaint. (Statement of Facts/FBI)

“We’re gonna go down and storm the Capitol,” Ryan said in a January 6 bathroom selfie video, according to the court filing. “They’re down there right now and that’s why we came and so that’s what we are going to do. So wish me luck.”

After she entered the Capitol building through the Rotunda entrance, Ryan said, according to the filing, “we are going to f—ing go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go.”

After the building was stormed, the FBI special agent wrote, Ryan posted on Twitter: “We just stormed the Capital. It was one of the best days of my life.” The tweet has has since been deleted.

Since the insurrection, Ryan has continued posting about her trip to D.C. and given some media interviews. In remarks to the Dallas real estate website CandysDirt, she expressed nonchalance about violence and potential loss of life.

“Then they were like, ‘Someone got shot in there,’ and we were like, we don’t care because our freedom is more important to us than our lives because the whole premise is give us liberty or give us death,” she told the outlet. “We are front-line patriots who are fighting for liberty.”

The same outlet reported that she claims to work only 15 hours a week and still makes “a ton of money and sells a ton of homes.”