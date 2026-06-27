This Throwback Metallica Commercial Promoting Their Most Divisive Album Feels Like a Fever Dream Now

Back in 2003, Metallica released what is maybe one of the most divisive metal albums of all time: St. Anger. Adding to the record’s already considerable lore is that the band promoted it by doing a collab commercial with AOL Internet.

In what feels like a fever dream now, the ad plays out a very bizarre AOL Instant Messenger conversation between Metallica’s frontman, James Hetfield, and drummer, Lars Ulrich. “I’m madly in love with you,” Hetfield types, using the AIM username James56821. Ulrich receives the message and, under the handle LU9442, replies, “I’m madly in lust with you.”

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The back-and-forth messages are actually lyrics from the album’s title track, “St. Anger“. Eventually, Hetfield calls Ulrich using AOL’s voice service because “anger works better rhythmically.” The ad ends with Hetfield picking up his guitar and playing the song. You can watch the whole thing below.

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Currently, Metallica is wrapping up a European tour. This fall, they’ll return stateside for a series of shows at the Las Vegas Sphere. The ‘Life Burns Faster’ residency will bring the band’s ‘No Repeat Weekends’ concert experience to the state-of-the-art venue for two dozen shows, beginning in October 2026 and running into 2027.

“Thank You, Sphere Fans! Wow! What a week,” the band wrote in a message after tickets went on sale and quickly sold out. “We are so appreciative and grateful to all of you for the incredible response to our upcoming ‘Life Burns Faster’ residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week.”