This TikTok Mom Makes a Disgusting Amount of Money From Videos of Her Babies

Parents of child stars used to have to hide how much money their kids were making them. Now, they just get on TikTok and brag about it.

British mom-fluencer Paris Gough shocked followers recently by revealing that her sons—Romeo, 1, and Hunter, 6 months—are earning thousands of dollars a month as baby models.

In a recent TikTok video, Gough was straight-faced as she shared how her sons “have full-time jobs” as the boys babbled in the background.

“In July, they used [Hunter] in a TV show, so he made £6,000 ($7,445),” she explained. “In August, he had a grocery shoot, a TV appearance, and two bookings for clothing and he made £12,000 ($14,889.36).”

Halloween was apparently a particularly lucrative time for Hunter—who has been modeling since he was one month old. Gough said her baby earned nearly $45,000 doing Halloween shoots in September 2024.

All in all, Hunter raked in about $108,000 for the year. So Gough isn’t wrong about him having a full-time job. U.S. News & World Report put that salary on par with veterinarians, pharmacists, anesthesiologists, and more.

Modeling does run in the family, as Gough herself has worked with brands like H&M. However, it’s hard to tell whether or not the boys enjoy following in her footsteps — as they’re not yet verbal.

“If you don’t want to do this, don’t do it for your child, but don’t judge anyone else for doing this,” the momager scolded in her video.

She claims that the money has been put away in accounts for the boys to access once they turn 18. But, again, time will have to tell.

As the popularity of child influencers on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube continues to grow, experts have been urging the law to catch up.

The Coogan Act, a California state law that protects the earnings of child performers in movies and television, currently does not cover child influencers. However, some politicians have been pushing for either a modification or a new law that would cover social media-specific child labor.



