This TikTok Teen Only Trains Half of His Body—Here’s Why

What if the perfect body didn’t mean balance at all? That’s the question 19-year-old TikToker @TheCrookedMon—better known to his followers as “Trap Man”—seems to be asking.

In a direct response to the internet’s obsession with hyper-masculine symmetry, the teen has been training only the left side of his body. And yeah…the results look as strange as they sound.

The teen launched his journey with the hashtag #LooksMinimizing, a deliberate counterpoint to the “looksmaxxing” movement. Looksmaxxing is rooted in online subcultures that encourage men to obsessively improve their appearance through workouts, fashion, and even cosmetic surgery.

While others are counting macros and perfecting their jawlines, Trap Man is working on just one trapezius muscle and proudly documenting every lopsided rep. He’s also shared a video where he deliberately presses his chin backward to encourage chin recession as part of his #LooksMinimizing shtick.

“People were like, ‘Do this, do that. You’ll get more women,’” he said in a Q&A video. “I have the opposite problem. I get so many DMs I can’t even get through them all. I need the opposite solution.”

For 160 days, he trained only his left trap. The result is a massive muscle that sticks up awkwardly above his collarbone, warping the silhouette of his upper body. Kids stare. Shirts fit wrong. His backpack feels off-center. But as he says, “In terms of pain? Zero.”

Experts have noted that muscles can sometimes mirror training benefits from one side to another through a process called cross-education. In Trap Man’s case, though, the asymmetry is hard to miss.

His stunt hasn’t come without criticism. Some followers have raised concerns about long-term damage, joint strain, or even spinal issues. Still, Trap Man isn’t slowing down. He’s already moved on to his next phase. His current project involves training only his right leg using 30-pound dumbbells and Bulgarian split squats.

“Everyone’s busy trying to look perfect,” he said in a recent video. “I’m here to remind people that chasing perfection is boring. This is more fun.”

He might be defying modern beauty standards, but symmetry in training isn’t just about looks—it’s about posture, muscle balance, and injury prevention. In a world obsessed with optimization, it’s easy to mistake extremity for authenticity. Just because something goes viral doesn’t mean it’s worth imitating.