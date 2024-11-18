This Time, We’ll Do ‘Left 4 Dead’ Right: The ‘Back 4 Blood 2’ Rumor

I don’t know how “controversial” this take is, but I actually really liked Back 4 Blood! Yes, it wasn’t the Left 4 Dead “destroyer.” However, the game is definitely a case where it came into its full self long after it fell from “relevancy” through thoughtful expansions and updates. Now, though, it would seem that Turtle Rock Studios hasn’t quite given up on the IP!

Per MP1st, recent subtle discoveries have led people to believe that there is, in fact, a Back 4 Blood 2 in active development! Back in early 2023, Turtle Rock announced it was formally ending support for Back 4 Blood to work on “the next big thing.” True to their word, the development studio has been nearly completely radio silent since then. However, leave it to the internet to go into “Unhinged Detective Mode,” finding the resume of stunt actor, Jesse Hutch.

Within that resume is a Motion Capture credit for a project called “Gobi 2.” For what company? Turtle Rock Studios. “What does that have to do with Back 4 Blood?” Well, if you look at the game’s SteamDB page, what was the codename for Back 4 Blood? “Gobi.” Another interesting tidbit? The “back4blood2.com” domain is active.

Could ‘back 4 blood 2’ be the ‘left 4 dead’ spiritual successor?

So, I’ll be the first to admit it. I’m so excited about the possibility of a sequel. Truthfully, many folks turned on the mild deck-builder elements. However, I think Turtle Rock should lean more into it. Make Back 4 Blood 2 more of a roguelike in that way where you embrace the chaos of any one run. Perhaps rather than giving players a choice to choose their cards, each person draws a set amount of cards with a difficulty tier being a new set of powerful weapons, effects, or “events” that could occur.

Then again, I’m just dreaming. I can’t help it! Maybe even go as far as adding “weird” weapons to spice the game up. There’s always been a “goofy” undertone to the game anyway — why not throw some curveballs out there?