This Tool Shows Why Young People Can Decide This Election

“For the first time, Gen-Zs and Millennials are the largest voting bloc.”

That’s how Future Majority, a non-partisan youth organization, begins its pitch for young Canadians to get out and vote next month.

The group launched govotecanada.ca on Tuesday, an interactive website that uses calculations to show how much impact youth voters can have in their respective ridings—if they bother to vote.

There are no concrete definitions for what makes someone a Millennial or a Gen Z-er, but the broadest one includes all those born between 1981 and the early 2000s. You have to be 18-years-old to vote in Canada.

Young people usually have the lowest voter turnout in Canada. Only around 39 percent of 18-24 year old eligible voters actually voted in the 2011 federal election. But that number jumped to 57 percent in 2015 and was key for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal majority.

Future Majority wants to make the voting process as easy and painless for youth as possible, with the hope that they’ll exercise the considerable power that comes with being a giant voting bloc.

Their website shows users how many young people are in each riding. It also calculates how each party’s fortune may change if these youth go out to vote for their preferred candidate.

For example, the NDP are polling at around 37 percent in the Toronto riding of Davenport, home to over 23,000 young Canadians. That’s two percentage points behind the Liberals.

Future Majority’s calculation tool shows that the NDP can overtake the Liberals in Davenport with just under 1,500 votes.

The website also includes a tool to match a user’s most pressing concerns with the party that best addresses those issues.

