this-tour-guide-earns-a-living-carrying-women-up-a-mountain

People are finding creative ways to earn money today. Prime example? This China tour guide earns $42k carrying tired women up steps.

That’s right: Xiao Chen, 26, works at Mount Tai in Shandong Province, China, as a “climbing companion.” Aside from guiding tourists to the peak of the mountain, he also often carries some of his female clients up the last 1,000 steps of the trek. For reference, the UNESCO World Heritage Site has an altitude of 5,029ft, so…many people grow tired of climbing by the end of their trip.

I mean, hey…power to these women—and Chen, too, given his profits.

During his average shift as a “climbing companion” for women aged 25 to 40, Chen will begin by holding his clients’ hands while helping them up the mountain. Eventually, if they grow tired, he will then quite literally throw them over his shoulder like a fireman’s lift and carry them up the rest of the steps.

In doing so, Chen reportedly earns around $42k USD—all while undoubtedly staying in great shape.

According to News.com.au, Chen climbs the mountain twice a day and earns around $6,400 during a good month. That’s pretty impressive. He told the outlet that it only takes him around a half hour to carry the women for the remaining 1,000 steps of the climb.

After finding such success and high demand for his service, Chen is now hiring others to lend a hand.

Many people find this act to be both humorous and pointless.

“Why don’t they build an escalator for going up and a slide for going down?” one person asked on TikTok.

“Why go hiking then?” another questioned.

However, others seemed to be impressed and intrigued” “If he isn’t like this I don’t want him🙏🏻🙏🙏”