This Trans Runway Star Is the Role Model She Never Had

This article originally appeared on Broadly.

Thai Trans model Nijshanaaj Sudlarphaar, more commonly known as Sarina Thai, is over being called a “ladyboy.” Thai, who began modeling roughly five years ago and was the first trans model from Thailand to walk in New York Fashion Week in 2014, has worked to end harmful stereotypes about trans women both at home and abroad.

In STATES OF UNDRESS on VICELAND, Hailey Gates travels to Thailand to explore the influence of trans models on the fashion industry, and learns that many Thai people still associate trans women with sex work. “This stereotype is a problem,” Thai tells Broadly. “When people see trans [women] on the street or at the nightclub, they think, ‘Oh, maybe she is a working girl.’”

Despite the relative openness to varying gender identities in Thailand, trans women still struggle to find workplaces that allow them to exist as they are. Because of this, many trans women turn to sex work. Thai believes that the best way to combat the stereotypes trans women may face as a result is to have visible, successful trans people in careers beyond sex work. “It’s really important to have a lot of new role models for trans people in many occupations, not only in the fashion world but in every world,” she says.

Growing up, Thai had no such person to look up to. In fact, she didn’t know being trans was even a possibility for her until her early twenties. Similarly, while attending an all-boys boarding school growing up, where most of her peers dreamed of becoming lawyers or politicians, the idea of becoming a full-time model also seemed out of the question. It wasn’t until Thai attended a fashion show put on by a local university that she realized a career in modeling was even a possibility for her.

Still, Thai didn’t pursue modeling until age 25. “I had to finish my transition and figure out my family situation,” she says, “make sure they’re okay with who I am.” Luckily, it didn’t take long for her career to take off. By 27 she was walking in New York Fashion Week and simultaneously making headlines for protesting topless in Grand Central Station—her response to Tim Gunn’s transphobic comments equating trans models to “tall, skinny guy[s] with no hips.”

Today she continues to model and demand respect for her community. After being denied entry to a club in her home country because of her gender identity in 2015, Thai filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Since then, she’s partnered with the organization to dispel harmful stereotypes about trans people in Thailand.

In Thai culture, there are 18 distinct sexual identities, each of which manifests differently in terms of gender and interpretation. Thailand’s laws, however, are less progressive. Thai expresses her frustration that trans people in Thailand are still not allowed to change their legal gender pronouns. But she remains optimistic for the future. “I think maybe it will take a bit of time, but I’m really positive that it’s gonna change,” she says.

In 2014, Thailand’s Apple Model Management added the first trans modeling division in the world to their agency. Thai is proud that the fashion industry in her home country was the first to take this step, even if she personally does not want to be part of a trans modeling division. “To be honest, personally, I would like to be in the women’s division, but I think it’s a movement forward,” she says. “It’s another step, people [can] see us, and know us— not just forget about us.”



Sarina Thai’s ultimate career goal is to see herself in Vogue. As trans models are featured more and more in high fashion magazines and her own visibility continues to increase, she hopes her chances of achieving this goal are growing as well.