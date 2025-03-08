This Treatment Might Cure Baldness—If You Have the Cash

For decades upon decades, men—and women—have been seeking treatments to address hair loss and balding. As a thin hair girly myself, I know I’d feel much more confident with fuller, thicker locks. However, that’s just a superficial preference many of us have.

From holistic remedies to topical oils to natural supplements, there are countless ways to prevent and treat hair loss. But are any of them actually effective? Well, it depends on the individual. Take rosemary oil, for instance. This trend has been all over my TikTok, but I’ve seen such mixed reviews that I’m not sure what to think about it.

On the other hand, one research-backed hair loss treatment that’s been gaining popularity in recent years is platelet-rich plasma therapy. Often used for conditions like musculoskeletal injuries and post-surgical wound healing, this therapy is also known to treat hair loss—specifically male-pattern baldness.

“Platelet-rich plasma is simply blood that contains more platelets than normal,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. As you likely already know, platelets help with blood clotting, cell reproduction, and tissue regeneration, which of course can assist with wound healing.

However, research also found that platelet-rich plasma can act as a preventative and restorative method for hair loss issues.

Many balding men are already receiving this treatment, which involves having their blood “centrifuged and injected into their scalps” to restore hair growth, The Cut reported. While its effects obviously differ from person to person, as with any other treatment, it has shown promising results for some.

“PRP injections can be effective in treating male pattern baldness, both in preventing hair loss and promoting new hair growth,” Johns Hopkins Medicine reported. “PRP can also aid in the stimulation of hair growth after hair transplants.”

The catch (because there’s always a catch) is that PRP treatment costs thousands. Each session can cost as much as $2,500 and insurance probably won’t cover it. But hey—I’ve seen people spend close to that amount just for supplements.