This Tuff City Kids Remix Is Another Stone Cold Club Classic

London band Drones Club’s starting point, allegedly, is, “the belief that humans are numbed and alienated by modern structures of control.” They’re probably right. Rather than moaning and moping about it, they’ve decided to make music as a means of escape. I’d do the same but I’m a bit lazier than them so I spend most of my time sitting on the sofa, scratching, internally screaming about those aforementioned modern structures of control but just saying “another biscuit, please,” out loud.



The music they make is roughly how it’d sound if someone had plonked Spacemen 3 in a disco rather than letting them sit about doing drugs and making records like Taking Drugs to Make Music to Take Drugs To. So it sort of makes sense that for upcoming single “Soul of a Spaceman/Telescope Lover” they’ve asked everyone’s favourite remixing duo Tuff City Kids to take them for a spin.

Gerd and Lauer’s remix is a typically rambunctious affair and if it’s not being smashed out in every decent club round the world over the next few weeks, we’ll go back in time and eat Paddy Ashdown’s marizpan hat. Remember that? Wasn’t it funny? An old politician talking about a hat made from sugar or honey and almond meal, sometimes augmented with almond oil or extract. Classic stuff. Anyway, the Tuff City Kids remix of “Telescope Lover” is another fine entry in one of contemporary dance music’s strongest back catalogues and you can check it out exclusively here on THUMP.

Drones Club are on Facebook // Twitter