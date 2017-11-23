This Turkey Breast Is a Flavor Bomb of Smoke and Spice

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin

Even if you’re cooking only for a couple of people this year, there’s no reason not to go all out with it and smother yourself in copious amounts of turkey.

Especially if that turkey happens to be barbecue and grilling expert Adam Perry Lang’s smoked turkey breast.

The thing about this smoked turkey breast is that it defeats the Achilles’ heel of pretty much every turkey every cooked: blandness. Never boring—thanks to a combination of four essential spices and a low-and-slow cooking process that involves misting your turkey with apple cider vinegar—Lang’s smoked turkey is the ultimate turkey.

Who needs boring old drumsticks when you can stuff your face with this bomb turkey breast?

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in December 2016.