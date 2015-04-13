This Two Year Old is a Better DJ Than You’ll Ever Be

We all like to claim we caught the next big name before anybody else did. Hudson Mohawke? Saw him when he was 15 years old and was calling himself DJ Itchy, mate. Ben UFO? I remember when he was spinning dubstep back in ’05. Scuba? My dad fixed his mum’s fridge.

Well prepare to arm yourselves with the ultimate “I knew about him when…”, because as of today you know about DJ AJ before he even went to school. At 2 years old, Oratilwe Hlongwane can’t even speak properly, but put him behind the ones and twos and he’s better than Harvey in his prime.

Videos by VICE

As the above video showcases, the South African pre-schooler is more than ready to unleash a big beat, house set – complete with effects, mixes and spin backs. While a whole host of DJ’s would love to claim they were mixing before they could talk, in this case it is actually true.



Apparently DJ AJ discovered his ability on his dad’s decks and since then has been addicted to working with the mixer and his parents iPad. It might look like he’s shoe-in for a Space residency by his fifth birthday, but his mum actually reckons his interest in more in the technology, stating she thinks she has a “future Bill Gates” on her hands.

Mum and dad are also both adamant that they aren’t exploiting their son’s gift, merely giving him the opportunity to celebrate his skills with a newly found audience. Most of the adults watching him seem suitable amazed by the scene. The reaction from DJ AJ’s contemporaries on the other hand is less enthusiastic, as best summed up by the red gillet-ed youngster with the IDGAF face below.

“Call that mixing? Nah, mate, that’s not mixing.”

Follow Angus on Twitter.