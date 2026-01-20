This U.S. Airport Was Just Named the World’s Most Beautiful

Airport experiences usually set the bar pretty low. Fluorescent lighting, $9 cup of coffee, a sense of mild dread about boarding groups. So when an airport gets labeled the most beautiful in the world, skepticism feels reasonable.

This time, the title went to a U.S. airport, and not by a lifestyle blog trying to juice clicks. Prix Versailles, an international architecture and design prize backed by UNESCO, has named San Francisco International Airport’s Harvey Milk Terminal 1 the world’s most beautiful airport terminal.

Videos by VICE

The award recognizes terminals that combine architecture, environmental responsibility, and public experience. In other words, not just how a place looks in photos, but how it actually feels to move through it.

Is This the Most Beautiful Airport in the World?

Harvey Milk Terminal 1 opened in June 2024 and was designed to set a higher bar for what an airport terminal can be. The space emphasizes natural light, open sightlines, and art that doesn’t feel bolted on as an afterthought.

One of the terminal’s defining features is a permanent exhibition honoring Harvey Milk, the pioneering gay rights leader and San Francisco supervisor, using photographs and historical materials to ground the terminal in the city’s political and cultural history.

That detail is the real standout. Most airports aim for neutrality, designed to work anywhere and belong nowhere. This terminal makes its location unmistakable.

The response online has been unusually positive for something involving TSA lines. On Reddit, travelers praised the terminal’s cleanliness, layout, and artwork. “Harvey Milk Terminal meets and exceeds my hopes for what an airport terminal should be in the 2020s,” one user wrote. Another went further, calling it “the best airport I’ve ever been to,” which is an emotional statement people don’t make lightly about airports.

Airport leadership leaned into the moment without overselling it. In a statement shared by the airport, Director Mike Nakornkhet said the terminal was designed to “establish a new benchmark for an extraordinary airport experience,” adding that being the first terminal named for an LGBTQ+ leader adds weight to the recognition. The emphasis, he noted, was on putting people and planet first.

Harvey Milk Terminal 1 wasn’t the only project recognized. Prix Versailles also highlighted terminals in China, Japan, and France, and awarded special prizes to Portland International Airport for its main terminal and Marseille Provence Airport for interior design.

The jury chair for Prix Versailles summed up the philosophy behind the awards by saying the program looks beyond surface beauty to how architecture shapes the way people move through and experience the world.

That’s the real flex here. An airport that doesn’t ask travelers to dissociate for three hours is rare. One that manages to reflect its city, respect its passengers, and still function as an airport feels even rarer. San Francisco just pulled it off.