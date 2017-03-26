This UNC vs. Kentucky Game Couldn’t Have Ended In Any Other Way But Sheer Insanity

UNC vs. Kentucky ended in a wild shootout that saw two back-to-back deep shots drained within seven seconds of each other. Kentucky, who lost a lead and then clawed their way back in the final minutes of the second half, drew level with a beautifully impossible three by Malik Monk. After a failed UNC free throw, Kentucky felt confident about the 7.6 seconds they had left on the clock. But UNC came storming down the court, dished out to Luke Maye for a toe-on-the-line two to pull themselves up with a fraction of a hair of a second on the clock. There were a couple of failed inbounds by Kentucky, but with 0.3 seconds left, it was lights out, 75-73, UNC. Have you been bored this March?