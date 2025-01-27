This Underrated Former PlayStation Exclusive Is Migrating to PC, and I’m Glad It’s Getting a Second Chance

It’s never fun when a great game is overshadowed by an exceptional one. Rise of the Ronin, an underrated PlayStation exclusive, should’ve been celebrated to and fro! An excellent action RPG, Ronin would give players a swath of weapon choices, traversal methods, and significant story choices to boot! But, you know what came out the month prior? Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You know what it shared a release day with? Dragon’s Dogma 2 (which has enjoyed less praise over time, but still). This time? Rise of the Ronin has no competition when it releases to PCs on March 10! …Hold on, my supervisor needs me for a second. Watch this trailer while we chat.

…Oh, that’s right. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming out later that month. Well, that’s not so bad! …And Split Fiction comes out earlier, huh? The Suikoden remasters, too. Damn, Rise of the Ronin can’t have anything. Oh, you’re back! Anyway, yeah, PC pundits — prepare yourselves for an awesome action RPG that hopefully won’t get overshadowed again!

“An open-world RPG set in the Bakumatsu period, where players take on the role of a ronin forging their own destiny. The game features multiple possible endings, allowing players to choose which faction to support—such as the anti-shogunate faction, pro-shogunate faction, or Western forces—which significantly alters the story’s outcome,” the game’s fresh Steam page states!

“The game will support various PC features, including ultra-wide monitor compatibility, and include enhancements such as 8K resolution, 120fps, 3D audio, and customizable keyboard and mouse settings, enriching the gaming experience.”

‘rise of the ronin’ is hoping for a PC redemption arc

I mean, for what it’s worth, the game reviewed pretty well! It has a 76 Metacritic score. (I don’t subscribe to the mentality that a 7/10 score means a game is “trash.”) Lots of unfortunate Ghost of Tsushima comparisons, lots of “This isn’t as good as Nioh!” yapping. But, trust me, Rise of the Ronin is an underrated gem that’s more than worth your time. Now, should we worry about the fact that PlayStation is giving it up as an exclusive to join the PC ecosystem? Nah, consoles are fine! They’re… just fine.