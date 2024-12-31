This Upcoming Mega-Ambitious Open-World RPG Is ‘SimCity,’ ‘Grand Theft Auto,’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Rolled Into One

Assassin’s Creed. Grand Theft Auto. SimCity. …Total War, somehow. Because we’ll also be able to recruit armies, establish policies, and expand our territories. If you’re feeling nasty, I guess you could even throw Minecraft into the mix! Yeah, there’s apparently going to be crafting, too! No, I have no idea how all those concepts will blend and maximize their potential. Yes, I’m so goddamn excited for this game. If there’s a certifiably insane RPG to play, I’ll be there!

The Bustling World has a hell of a pitch for an open-world RPG, though. “Yeah, in this game set in ancient China, players will be able to build a town from the ground up! Oh, and also, they can control a character and assassinate people! Did we mention they can steal horses and go on a mad dash through the streets? That too!”

Indeed, The Bustling World (which, understandably, has a release date of *Shrug*) is shaping up to be either one of the greatest RPGs ever or one of the most disappointing. There’s no middle ground here. Generally, you can’t have such an insane pitch for an RPG to simply be “Meh” in the end.

“In this ancient world, limitless possibilities await. You can choose to lead a tranquil life—work, engage in trade, and build a family. Alternatively, satisfy your insatiable desires for wealth, status, and military might. Embark on daring journeys, exploring, adventuring, solving mysteries, combating bandits, and recruiting heroes. Or, aim for the peak of power through establishing influence, city planning, policy formulation, diplomatic endeavors, and territorial expansion,” the RPG’s Steam page insists.

I don’t know, man. Before today, I would’ve said, “No, you can’t mix those things together and somehow make them work without something going terribly wrong. Grand Theft Auto and Assassin’s Creed? Maybe. SimCity, Minecraft, and a thousand other games? Hell no.” But, now that I see The Bustling World‘s vision? I can dig it! So, I have my fingers crossed for you, you ambitious scamp!