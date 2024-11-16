This Upcoming Roguelike Rhythm Game Has Me Wondering Why This Wasn’t Done Sooner

I miss rhythm games. I miss PaRappa the Rapper, Space Channel 5, and Patapon. Apparently, the Gaming Gods heard my long-time pleas because it’s my honor to introduce you to the upcoming charming roguelike… Ratatan.

Ratatan was created in collaboration with Patapon game designer, Hiroyuki Kotani. It’s described as a “Rhythmic Roguelike Action Game.” “RATATAN is a game that combines rhythm and side-scroller action, supporting up to 4 players in online co-op gameplay. Players defeat enemies by sending commands through dynamic and passionate music to the Cobuns, making for an enjoyable adventure with thrilling battles intertwined with rhythm and action.”

Really, there’s not much I need to say because the pitch is strong enough by itself! I’m just here to give exposure to the kind of game I’ve been craving for over a decade! “In addition to attack and defense rhythmic sequences, there are also actions that allow the Ratatan to move freely, with unique skills for each character, further deepening the musicality of the game. Players will enter ‘fever mode’ when they accurately follow the rhythm sequences. In fever mode, the background music changes interactively, and characters perform various actions.”

Screenshot: Game Source Entertainment

‘ratatan’ is the roguelike rhythm mashup of my dreams

I want this to come out so badly. I’ve appreciated the noble roguelike genre more and more in the last couple of years. So, when you tell me a roguelike rhythm game is coming out? You don’t need to do too much more to sell me from there!

“Guys, I started crying when I saw this. The second Patapon was the first game on PSP, after that I played a total of 400 hours in the entire trilogy, received platinums in both remasters and thought that the memory of them would forever remain in the past, but here is such a gift,” one impassioned YouTube commenter said.

See? I wasn’t the only one hungry for a game like this! …Surely, there has to be an indie game somewhere that combines roguelike and rhythm, right? It might not be exactly like this, but I refuse to believe this is the first time such a wondrous genre collab has occurred. Anyway, Ratatan will (hopefully) be coming out next year. And everyone better buy it.