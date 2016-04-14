This Vegan Hemp Powder Was Recalled Because It Can Get Kids High

You have to eat a lot of hemp powder to get high. THC, the fun pyschoactive ingredient in marijuana, is present only in trace amounts in most edible hemp-based products, if at all.

But Berlin-based health food company Veganz is finding out the hard way that young children do not have the same tolerance for THC as buzz-seeking grownups. Veganz recently had to pull their line of Organic Hemp Protein Powder from grocery store shelves after they realized that it posed a legitimate health risk to children.

Videos by VICE

“The recommended daily intake given on the packaging is at least 25 grams per day, meaning a THC intake of 20 micrograms,” the company said in a press release. Veganz went on to say that a two- or three-year-old child weighing about 30 pounds would be taking in 140 percent of its recommended maximum dose of THC by consuming the 25-gram dose of hemp protein powder.

Before the recall, the powder was being sold at drugstores across Germany; it was pulled from shelves as a precaution, because retailers could not “rule out that parents would give the powder to their young children,” according to online news outlet The Local. (Yet for some reason it’s still available on their Czech website.)

Whether or not any children have felt the effects of this product remains to be seen, but there appears to be no marked increase in baby stoner-food consumption.