This Video Is All You Need to See from the Yankees-Red Sox Game

The Boston Red Sox pulled off an extra-innings comeback against the Yankees in the Bronx last night to take two of the three games this weekend. It was a dramatic game that saw New York closer Aroldis Chapman turn in another shaky performance and blow another ninth-inning lead. This time, it was thanks to a home run from 20-year-old rookie Rafael Devers on a 1-2 count. Devers is just the second lefty ever to hit a home run off Chapman.



Now that you have been sufficiently informed about the game, let’s get down to brass tacks: this poor fucking guy.

Videos by VICE

The video begins moments before Devers’ home run, when Yankee Stadium was rocking, urging Chapman on for the second out of what everyone hoped would be an eventual 2-1 Yankees win. Our man is filming himself, pumping himself up to start spreading some news and then, well…

1.

When danger is afoot.

2.

When you’re still not sure.

3.

When you are sure.

4.

When you can’t really believe that you are sure.

The Yankees will never be a sympathetic team, nor will its fan base, but man, I love this guy. He experienced a whole range of emotions in, like, half a minute. The stark contrast between his boisterous smile and hat-adjusting to the mother of all what the fuuuuuuuck? faces you see above is just about the best thing I’ve seen all month.

Andrew Benitendi hit a bases-loaded single in the tenth inning to give Boston the lead and they beat the Yankees 3-2. The Red Sox are now 5.5 games ahead of the Yankees in the AL East, but at least the Yankees will always have this guy.