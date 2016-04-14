This Video of a Gator Eating Another Gator Is Metal as Hell

Read: Meet the Florida Woman Fighting the Authorities to Keep Her Pet Gator

Alligators are magnificent and fascinating creatures. They’re huge, they’re old as shit, and they make cuddly pets. You have to keep your eye on them, though. If you’re not careful, they’ll eat your damn dog or your Burger King or—as the video above makes abundantly clear—one another.

Videos by VICE

The video, which looks like something out of that underwater scene in The Phantom Menace, was shot in (of course) Florida and uploaded Wednesday by user Alex Figueroa. Figueroa came across the hot gator-on-gator cannibalism while taking a morning stroll by the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, and decided to film it because that is really the only thing to do in that situation.

He estimates the winning gator’s length was about 11 or 12 feet. In other words, “He’s massive,” as someone in the video astutely notes. Gators, man. Gators. Just watch the video. It’s fucking brutal.