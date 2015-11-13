This Video Shows Saudi Arabia Seizing Thousands of Cans of Beer Disguised As Cola

Saudi border guards landed a giant score yesterday: they caught a man trying to smuggle 48,000 cans of Heineken beer disguised as Pepsi across the border from the United Arab Emirates.

Triumphant customs authority posted a video on Twitter showing a customs official peeling back a Pepsi label to reveal a can of Heineken.

“A truck carrying what first seemed to be normal cans of the soft drink Pepsi was stopped and after the standard process of searching the products, it became clear that the alcoholic beers were covered with Pepsi’s sticker logos,” Al Batha border General Manager Abdulrahman al-Mahna told Al Arabiya News yesterday.

It’s illegal to consume alcohol in Saudi Arabia, and punishments for anyone caught in the Kingdom with booze can be quite stiff. In 2014, a 74-year-old British man was arrested and held for over a year after Saudi authorities found him in possession of homemade wine.

Still, some people in Saudi do manage to get their hands on a drink or two. The World Health Organization has estimated that the rate of alcohol consumption per capita is around 0.2 liters per adult a year.