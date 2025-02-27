this-video-shows-what-it-would-be-like-to-get-eaten-by-a-shark

We all have lists in our heads of things we want to experience in our lifetime. On the flip side, we all have a few things we never want to experience. For many of us, being eaten by a shark is probably near the top—or at least, it is now that you’re thinking about it.

Thankfully, we can get a feel for what that would look like without, you know, actually having to go into a shark’s gaping maw to find out.

ABC News received incredible footage from a team of divers feeding sharks in the Bahamas earlier this month. In the feeding frenzy, one of the sharks went rogue and wrapped his jaws around the underwater camera.

That’s how the divers recorded the wild video showing a shark and all of its teeth in their full glory snapping down onto the camera. The tiger shark chomped down several times before eventually swallowing the camera. But as any good videographer knows—never stop recording, and that’s what exactly happened as the hardware was capturing every second, from the moment it was eaten to the minute it was spit back out.

This is some fascinating stuff, as it paints as vivid of a picture as you can get of what it would look like to be fish food. Fortunately, once the camera came back out into the water, the diver was able to retrieve it and share the footage with the world.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File, there were 88 shark attacks on humans in 2024. Of those, 47 were unprovoked, which is classified as incidents where humans are sought out while being in the shark’s natural habitat but not doing anything to initiate. We feel shark attacks are far more common than they actually are, considering a mere 28 unprovoked attacks took place in the U.S. the entire year.

That said, what’s more headline-worthy than a shark attack… or a human doing something so stupid a wild animal attacked them for it? Take one of the most recent shark attacks that saw a woman trying to take a selfie with a shark, only to find herself no match for the sea creature as it chomped off both of her hands. Genius!