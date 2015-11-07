This Vietnamese Hot Pot Is the Perfect After-Drinking Meal

It’s hard to say no to hot pot, especially when autumn comes around.

At its most basic, it’s a bubbling vat of richly flavored broth, in which you cook meat, vegetables, dumplings, or whatever the hell else you want, all right at the table.

There is no such thing as hot pot for one, or at least there shouldn’t be. Hot pot is meant for you and everyone you love.

Chef Truong Si Dong Phuong of Berlin’s District Mot knows how to make hot pot. He says, quite knowingly, “The best flavor comes at the end when everything has been cooking together.”

HIs version involves a peppery chicken-based broth accented with lemongrass, tamarind, fish sauce, and just a bit of sugar. The mix-ins are up to you—think of it as a 16 Handles of meats, fish, and greens infused with Vietnamese flavors.

And, according to the chef, it’s the perfect after-drinking food. We can’t argue with that.