This Vigilante Keeps Crypto Safe From Thieves by Hacking It First

Crypto is the wild west. Decentralized finance is the purview of the rich and the risk-taker. There’s millions to be had, but it’s easy—often too easy—to lose everything. If you read Motherboard, you know that big and wild hacks are common. Maiar went offline recently after hackers stole $113 million from it. The Osmosis exchange just lost $5 million to hackers. And those are just the stories Motherboard reported on this week.

If you’re an investor, an exchange, or a private holder, who do you turn to when your crypto is being stolen? The authorities are so far behind that it’s funny. No, remember, this is the wild west. Sometimes the only thing that can handle a black hat is a white hat.

Today we’re gonna meet one of the vigilante white hat hackers who saves crypto from thieves… by stealing it before they can.

With me today is Motherboard Senior Staff writer Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai, who wrote about the phenomenon on the site and LP, one of the white hats who hacks millions in crypto before thieves can get to it.

