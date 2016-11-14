This Violin Cover of “Black Beatles” Is the Most Important Music Since Mozart

Today, Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100​, confirming what we all, including Paul McCartney himself​, suspected to be true: Rae Sremmurd are the new Beatles. Let’s get that reunion tour going ASAP.

Now, you might ask: What could make “Black Beatles” better and more momentous in the scope of history than it already is? Well, picture, for a moment what is bigger than the Beatles: classical music, obviously. Titans like Beethoven and Mozart. Those guys are mad famous. The natural next step, then, is a classical rendition of Rae Sremmurd.

Enter Daj Jordan​, intrepid violinist who has made a bit of a name for himself online covering rap songs. Here​ he is doing Rae Sremmurd’s “No Type.”​​ Here​ he is doing Young Thug’s “Digits.” Et cetera. Yesterday, he one-upped the Mannequin Challengers of the world by sharing his version of “Black Beatles.”​ And, well, it is too beautiful for words.

The original video, posted yesterday morning, has 22,000 retweets as of this writing, but this is the internet, where just about anything can be made more viral with the right joke. In this case, that joke is below, and it’s the best thing you’ll see today, and probably in the next several hundred years of music. Enjoy.

