This VTuber Has Streamed For Over 700 Hours Over the Past Month

Which VTuber has the highest amount of time live on Twitch for mid-June to mid-July? Look no further than a certain monster girl running an uncapped subathon, one that’s approaching 365 days. Yes, Twitch VTuber TieflingMelissa, also known as Melissa Belladonna, has spent the past 30 days livestreaming for over 710 hours, according to data published by Streams Charts.

Belladonna is currently hosting an uncapped birthday subathon, which originally began August 24th, 2024. Since then, Belladonna has streamed for 327 days straight. Streams Charts calculates that Belladonna was live for 711 hours between June 16th and July 15th. Given there are 720 hours in 30 days, TieflingMelissa has been live on Twitch for nearly the entirety of that time period. She’s only missed nine hours of airtime. Pretty impressive, no?

Videos by VICE

Shh, don’t wake the tiefling vtuber

Screenshot: TieflingMelissa

Now, is Belladonna streaming content for over 700 hours a month? Yes and no. According to SullyGnome data on June 16th to July 16th, Belladonna streamed 718 hours between the site’s 30-day timeframe, of which 473 hours were in I’m Only Sleeping. This is a specific Twitch category Belladonna uses to depict her VTuber sleeping, serving as a virtual waiting room before the next day’s worth of content.

In other words, while Belladonna was live for nearly the entirety of a month, even a tiefling needs her sleep. And she’s making sure to get plenty of it to keep up with her subathon’s uncapped time demands. Going off SullyGnome data for June 16th to July 16th, she spent approximately 66% of her time live sleeping. That still leaves 245 hours’ worth of daytime material provided by the tiefling VTuber, or a little over eight hours of fresh, wide-awake tiefling per day. Not an easy feat.

For the record, it seems like TieflingMelissa isn’t set to stop streaming any time soon. As of this article’s publication, her subathon timer still shows over eight hours’ worth of time left for her to stream. Is it possible that Belladonna will hit 365 days straight for her uncapped birthday subathon? Given she’s already surpassed 320 days… why not? Go follow TieflingMelissa on Twitch to help celebrate her very, very belated birthday. And give her a follow on Twitter for off-site updates.