This Was the Insane Menu at Last Night’s Keep It Canada Dinner

Last night, MUNCHIES, HUF, and Agenda hosted a 70-person dinner at Brooklyn’s Kinfolk to show off chef and Keep It Canada host Matty Matheson’s culinary flair.

Guests such as Mission Chinese Food’s Danny Bowien, Frank Falcinelli of Frankies Spuntino, Noah Bernamoff of Mile End Deli and Jamie Bissonnette of Coppa and Toro chowed down on a wild seven-course menu that included bone marrow with broth; a bagel (shoutout to Montreal and NYC) topped with uni, caviar, and chicken skin; a pie of lobster, whelk, and foie gras; game tortiére; scallop and pork belly porridge; horse ribs; and pecan pie.

Videos by VICE

WATCH: Keep It Canada – Roadside BBQ and Caviar in New Brunswick

Scroll down to see some of the delicious dishes that made for happy guests last night at the MUNCHIES x HUF x Agenda event.