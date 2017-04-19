This Weed-Infused Baked Aubergine Will Get You… Baked

You know what’s underrated? Eggplant.

It’s smoky and savoury and delicious and tender. But you rarely hear people like, “HELL YEAH, AUBERGINE FOR DINNER TONIGHT!”

Videos by VICE

They should be, though. Aubergine is the bomb. It’s lovely on its own, but is also the perfect vehicle for tomato sauce and cheese. And marijuana. Our good old friend marijuana.

When we took a Colorado ganja tour on Bong Appetit, we got this fabulous baked aubergine recipe from Jessica Catalano, author of Ganja Kitchen Revolution. You could call it twice-baked; it only cooks in the oven once, but four grams of Summit Star Flower will get you pretty toasted after consumption, too.

See? Eggplant is our friend. Our bestest friend in the whole world. Mmm, mozzarella is, too.

And as always, bong appétit.