VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

This Week in Food Porn: Enchiladas and Asparagus

By

Share:

It may feel immoral to talk of simple things like salt and flour, fat and grain, fruit and fish, while the entire political system seems to be swilling down the underside of a U-bend and Europe slides further into chaos. But, then again, we are all mammals and ultimately, it is our common alimentary canal that will knit us back together. I eat as you eat. On that, at least, we can agree.

So grab yourself a giant buffet plate and enjoy the fine selection of food photography uploaded to Instagram this week.

Videos by VICE

Mwah!

Screw #FoodPorn … We just moved on to #FoodInstalls thanks to @lailacooks #ClubUSA

A photo posted by openingceremony (@openingceremony) on

When the revolution comes (and let’s be honest, it can’t be long), by God I hope it involves some red neckerchiefs and a strangely geometrical arrangement of sweaty pink meat tubes.

Вчера вечером поздно вернулись с тренировки и я совсем забыла про рецепт – исправляюсь, выкладываю сегодня))Малиново-черничный крамбл – нежный, таящий во рту и невероятно ароматный: Творог пастообразный 0.1% – 300 грамм Сметана 15,0% – 100 грамм Яйца – 1 шт Малина – 200 грамм Черника – 100 грамм Подсластитель Ваниль Масло сливочное – 10 грамм Рисовая мука – 15 грамм Сахар – 10 грамм Готовим: 1. Ягоды вымыть и обсушить, выложить на дно керамической или стеклянной формы, посыпать подсластителем. 2. Смешать творог, сметану, яйцо, подсластитель и ваниль. 3. Выложить творожно-яичную смесь на ягоды. 4. Растереть рисовую муку, масло и сахар в крошку. 5. Распределить крошку по поверхности крамбла. 6. Выпекать крамбл при 200 градусах 30-40 минут до зарумянивания поверхности. В 100 граммах содержится: 90 кКал | 5,8 г белка | 4,2 г жира | 6,9 г углеводов #food #foodporn #instafood #eatclean #cleaneating #healthyfood #foodstagram #foodpics #foods #foodphotography #foodlover #foodies #foodblogger #foodgram #foodblog #fooddiary #foodphoto #foodtruck #foodlove #instafoodie #healthyfoodshare #healthyfoodporn #foodfoto #pp #desert #dietfood #diet A photo posted by Olga Eropudova (@red.helga) on

Mmm. Cottage cheese pastry. Sometimes, even Google translate can’t destroy the intrinsic poetry of a partially curdled cake dessert. Also, is it just me or does every single addition to this plate—peach, walnut, gooseberry—have a clearly visible arse crack?

Not actually eating donuts poolside with @kyliejenner at the @officialplt launch party. #pltxusa #nocarbstillsaturday

A photo posted by Bruno Leandro (@brunoleandro) on

Why? No, I know. But why? Seriously, I can hear those words you’re saying but actually, why? Why celebrate man’s inhumanity to man, by adding another coastal shelf of misery? Why share photographic evidence that you are afraid of flour? That you’re a grain pussy? That you can’t handle simple roughage?

Enchiladas Verdes ready to pop in the oven by @botanicaleats made with sweet potato, black bean and cilantro salsa verde Recipe Ingredients for enchiladas filling: Six, 6 inch tortillas, corn, flour, or a blend 1 1/2 cups sweet potatoes, (1/2 inch cubes) 1 1/2 cups black beans, cooked half of one red onion, (1 1/2 cups, diced) 1/2 cup water 4 cloves garlic, (1 heaping Tablespoon, minced) 1 jalapeño, (1/4 cup, diced small) 1 Tablespoon coconut oil 1 teaspoon cumin seeds 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika 1/2 teaspoon sea salt Ingredients for Cilantro Salsa Verde: 1 cup Tomatillo salsa, make your own or use your favorite brand. I choose to use Arriba! Fire Roasted Green Salsa 1 cup green peas, thawed if frozen 1 bunch of fresh cilantro or 1 cup, super firmly packed (stems are fine if they aren’t woody) 1/2 cup almond milk Instructions: Heat coconut oil on medium heat in a heavy bottomed pot. Once heated, add onion and cook for 5 minutes or until the onions begin to become translucent. Next, add sweet potato, garlic, jalapeno, and cumin. Turn the heat to high and cook for 3-5 minutes, stirring often so as not to burn the garlic. Now, stir in salt and paprika and cook for a minute or so before adding the water. After you add the water, turn the heat to medium, cover and cook for ten minutes. Remove lid, check that the sweet potatoes are tender and then stir in the black beans. Stir and cook for a moment longer if there is any more liquid to evaporate. Set aside to cool a bit. In the meantime add all Cilantro Salsa Verde ingredients to a blender and blend until the sauce is smooth. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In an 8 x 8 baking dish put 1/3 cup of the sauce on the bottom of the dish and spread evenly. Now begin assembling your enchiladas by placing 1/3 cup of filling in the center of each tortilla, rolling it up and placing them seam side down in the dish side by side. You may need to place the last enchilada horizontally across the top. Continued below in comments! Enjoy! #letscookvegan A photo posted by Let’s Cook Vegan (@letscookvegan) on

You know what I like for dinner? A selection of rolled hand towels, swimming in a sea of pond scum and scattered with some loose motorway chippings. Sadly, that is not the recipe we’re dealing with there—this actually sounds delicious.

And they call vegans joyless, puritanical, humourless, self-punishing pricks. Look at this! It’s beautiful! So much pink, so much non-specific scrambled matter. Such shadows, so clean, so simple. Who needs dairy when you can have this much fun at your own dining table, wearing a secondhand oatmeal shirt and a pair of bran clogs?

How do you pronounce it? Samphire? Or samphire? My friend actually pronounces it “samphire” but they’re from Norfolk, so who even knows. I think most people go for “samphire” but everyone will know what you mean if you just say “samphire.”

If I put everything that’s in my fridge on a salad plate it would not look like this. It would look, in fact, like the biohazard bin of a particularly well-incubated bottling-plant-cum-hummus-fertilisation centre. With a splash of nail polish and some long forgotten protein tonic I got given during a particularly bad period.

Eid-ul-fitr dastarkhaan 2016 #food #instagram #igdaily #cake #biscuits #eidfood #familytime A photo posted by Attiya Bismillah (@attiyacakecreations) on

Eid mubarak, everyone! Finally you can stop being asked by Nigel in accounts if you “really” include water, as he chugs down yet another arse-scented can of Red Bull while you’re trying to get to your seat.

Here’s a tip: never eat a load of beetroot hummus as a drunk snack. Or, if you do, leave yourself a note on the bathroom door. Because if you do eat beetroot hummus as a late night drunk snack—and I am speaking from some experience here—when you piss what looks an awful lot like blood the next morning, you are going to freak the fuck out.

Heading home full of ideas & ready to get back to my kitchen-studio and start creating again. Our new website will be launching soon complete with a super organized recipe section, a shop page where I’ll be curating my favorite finds from around the web, and a new motherhood section. I’ve always written what I know, and at first that was food. Then home & gatherings. Then travel. And now our growing family. Of course…I don’t know much! But I know my own experience, and that’s what I’ll be sharing. No expert opinions, just my own ambling down this path best I can. So excited for all that’s to come & to share the journey with you guys. ps. 2017 retreats opening for registration soon! Sign up via the link in profile to be notified! #theartofslowliving A photo posted by Elizabeth Kirby (@local_milk) on

Is this just a bowl full of salt and lavender with a withered crochet hook laid across the top? Mmm. Thanks for your fresh new ideas, lifestyle pal. Thanks a bunch.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE