THIS WEEK ONLINE – GOOD POO NO WIPE

WHAT HAPPENED

17/03 – 24/03

Cops protected neo-Nazis at a Melbourne TERF rally

“GOOD POO NO WIPE ONE PISS NO SEX SMALL WIPE BIG CUM”

Mdou Moctar has more on his mind than music

aaaand

COPS PROTECTED NEO-NAZIS AT A MELBOURNE TERF RALLY

image credit: 9 news

Cops protected nazis at a Melbourne TERF rally.



That third one was just to drive the point home a little further, if it wasn’t immediately and abundantly obvious how completely deranged that sentence is. But, also, given what we know about cops, and nazis… it makes sense. Twisted sense, but still, sense.



At an anti-trans rally in Melbourne’s CBD on Saturday, transphobe/pile of three-day old regurgitated bile reanimated zombie-style by some spell gone catastrophically wrong and dressed up as a “radical feminist” Posie Parker stood shoulder-to-shoulder with literal Nazis to spew out her vile agenda. The cops were there, pushing and shoving trans rights counter-protesters, and holding them back as LITERAL NAZIS marched carrying NAZI FLAGS and lined up in formation to perform the NAZI SALUTE.

[ here ]

CULTURE, COMMUNITY, NO KERFEW!

When Anisha Khemlani first came across KERFEW, a collective of Australian-South Asian individuals carving out a space for outliers in the Australian art scene, on Instagram, they were “intrigued”. Inspired by London’s Dialled in, and started on a Whatsapp group, KERFEW are now a syndicate of 13, alongside an ever-increasing network of collaborators, artists and patrons across Australia. While their radio show and parties largely centre South-Asian DJs, music, artists and punters, that’s not the goal. As Anisha writes, “KERFEW was made for South Asians in mind, but ultimately, the basis of KERFEW is in not making things uniform.”

“That’s precisely the opposite of what we want to do,” a member of the collective, Iti, told VICE.



“We want to pluralize the space.”



[ here ]

MDOU MOCTAR HAS MORE ON HIS MIND THAN MUSIC

image credit: MARIA BOYADGIS

When VICE Australia’s Julie Fenwick spoke with Mdou Moctar, his mind seemed elsewhere. Actually, he seemed straight up bored. Bored with the usual questions, the gifted-artist-without-formal-training-found-playing-a-homemade-guitar-in-Africa-by-a-white-guy-and-brought-to-fame story. He was interested in politics, injustice in the world, and making a better life for his community back home, which involved making enough money touring to keep building wells for fresh water in his home country, Niger.

[ here ]

this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgG — savannah eden (@savbrads) March 21, 2023

“GOOD POO NO WIPE ONE PISS NO SEX SMALL WIPE BIG CUM”

God, when will the festival content end?

Never, on my watch. We’re milking these babies for all they’re worth.



Here is my latest Fit Check for VICE Australia. There used to be a guy in this wearing THE BOOTS which you might recognise from a meme featured in this newsletter not weeks ago, if not you would have seen them somewhere else on the internet.

That’s right, I saw THE BOOTS in real life. Sadly, the pics of the boots and the interview with the guy in the boots almost got the guy fired, so we had to delete that segment. But herein this article lies images of the hottest people we could find at Pitch, and everything they had to say about it all.

[ here ]

https://twitter.com/jukeboxcowgirl/status/1638009749898756096

CAN’T WE JUST LET FAT PEOPLE LIVE?

image credit: WLADIMIR BULGAR/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via getty images

Ozempic continues to circle the discourse. The diabetes drug turned celebrity-weight-loss-miracle-elixr is changing the way people think about weight gain and loss – for rich people, moreover, as it can cost up to $1000 for a month’s supply. As Jia Tolentino writes for the New Yorker, for people who are dealing with diabetes and associated illnesses, Ozempic can create a path toward a healthy relationship with food. But, for those skinny people using it to get skinnier, it’s more like an “injectable eating disorder”.

“It’s not a casual thing to drastically alter your body’s metabolic process, and there is no large-scale data about the safety of these drugs when taken by people who are mainly interested in treating another chronic condition, the desire to be thin.”

Speaking to a doctor, Jia found he was thinking about fat people “who had been struggling with discomfort, with inconvenience, with social pressure all their lives, who might have lately felt encouraged to try to accept their heavier weight.” Predicting the Ozempic era would put an end to all that, he said, “They’re no longer going to accept that they should just be happy with the body they have.”

Why can’t we just let fat people live? Can’t we do the work to promote better, educational, anti-fat bias in our classrooms, workplaces, governments, and medicinal fields? Can’t America fix its health epidemic, the one that sees low-income people only able to afford the foods that are filled with fat, sugar, high fructose corn syrup, and a host of chemicals that are illegal in most parts of the world? Can’t we peel back the stigma that fat = unhealthy, can’t “concerned individuals” stop pretending they give a shit about the health of a fat person and admit that anti-fat bias is a product of decades of disingenuous marketing, with roots as a weapon of white supremacy?

Can’t we, as a society, try to make life easier for fat people, instead of encouraging them that the answer is to inject themselves with an off-label compound chemical, every week, that limits their appetite, digestion, and desire to seek dopamine in all the things that make life worth living, just so they can become more visually acceptable under society’s unreasonable standards?



[ here ]

a thread 4 u … i guess <3

Not many people know this, but 12 years ago I wrote a children's book. It sat in the vault, unreleased, for over a decade before I commissioned @hausofdecline to illustrate it for me. For the first time ever, I present:



You Are Not Special pic.twitter.com/eLPeN0bydy — steviep (@steviepxyz) March 19, 2023

+ and…..

i still don’t understand why didn’t she just press the boomerang option instead of acting it herself 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Kbdkax7Zq3 — leon (@skyferrori) March 21, 2023

This sentence written in my own blood on the wall of my shower pic.twitter.com/kxUkLGzJvq — Alita: Battle Angel stan account (@punished_picnic) March 18, 2023

Doing a gas station heroin review pic.twitter.com/vKwETtNcp2 — ornstein (@poopswag34) March 15, 2023

https://twitter.com/duckbldg/status/1638355150233272321

why does stealing from target low key feel illegal — catie 🦋💀 (@mentalwardgf) March 20, 2023

with great rack comes great responsibility — Calamity Lily (@Ebcjpg1) March 16, 2023

