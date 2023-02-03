THIS WEEK ONLINE – Out West is Best

You’re reading This Week Online, VICE Australia’s runsheet of shit you probably missed, or should have seen, this week. Subscribe here to get it straight in your inbox, every week.

The government is giving almost $300 mil to the arts………

Sydney catholic school: Pre-marital sex makes you 'dirty and unusable' just like second-hand 'sticky tape'

DO BETTER! STOP SENDING BIZARRE DICK PICS

We did it. We're hitting 1.5C warming in the next decade.

Out west is best

is best mmmm

THE GOVERNMENT’S GIVING ALMOST $300 MILLION TO THE ARTS…………….

The $17 billion industry that was all but gutted in the pandemic, its near-lifeless husk shoved in a mildew soaked cupboard to be tortuously starved out by the Coalition, is getting a $286 million boost, to be meted out over four years, from the Labor government. It’s the most money the sector has been offered in over a decade, and includes provisions for four new federal arts bodies, local content quotas and new funding for Indigenous arts. But what do artists think? Aleks Bliszczyk asked them.

As musician Kira Puru said, “The arts has been begging for significant government support since before the pandemic and now we’re slapping a band-aid on a sector in critical condition…. these initiatives funnel support into areas that need it least, which homogenises the arts by rewarding those with enough support, privilege and access to have weathered the storm.”

Or, as writer, musician and comedian Patrick Marlborogh so eloquently put: “The only way to make the arts work is a universal basic income — everything else is a deluded Sydney Grammar think tank wonk’s pipedream. It’s time we start robbing these rich cunts blind.”

[ here ]

SYDNEY CATHOLIC SCHOOL: PRE-MARITAL SEX MAKES YOU ‘DIRTY AND UNUSABLE’ JUST LIKE SECOND-HAND ‘STICKY TAPE’

Ever heard of the Opus Dei? They’re a cabal of Jesus-loving purity freaks with a relatively small following and a fuckload of money. They’re involved in the running of two prestigious Sydney schools, Tangara School for Girls and its brother school, Redfield College, both in the Hills district. Four Corners’ investigation into the schools’ practices has unveiled some Weird Shit. Girls were reportedly told pornography causes holes in your brain, and were even shown MRI scans revealing such gaping voids of immorality. Students were, according to the ABC, advised against the HPV vaccine, as it “promotes sexual promiscuity” and that they wouldn’t need it as they would only ever be with their husbands, sexually-speaking. Pre-marital sex made you “dirty and unusable”. A religion exam prompted: “Explain how having a series of casual sexual relationships before you’re married is like putting duct tape on your arm, unsticking it, and then sticking it to someone else’s arm, then unsticking it again, then putting it on someone else’s arm.”

As if all of that wasn’t fucking terrible, girls were actively recruited into joining the religious organisation after they graduated by “mentors”. Oh, and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet went to Redfield.

[ here ]

WE DID IT. WE’RE HITTING 1.5C WARMING IN THE NEXT DECADE.

What does it mean? The short answer? Bad. But you should already know that. Further to that, researchers say the likelihood of us reaching the 2C warming threshold by mid-century is at 50%. That’s really fucking bad.

The 2C is the climate-catastrophe tipping point international scientists have identified, at which things start going wrong exponentially, including vast habitat loss, arctic summers without ice, and a rise in disasters including floods, firestorms and heat waves. This study, which used a neural network, predicted a nearly 70% chance that the two-degree threshold would be crossed between 2044 and 2065, even if emissions rapidly decline.

The only way to prevent any of this is to reach net zero emissions, world wide. If only we had someone, anyone… if only people with heaps of money and power existed :( if only there were maybe even 2,668 billionaires with a total net wealth of $12.7 trillion to help us stop the world from combusting :(

[ here ]

STOP SENDING BIZARRE DICK PICS

Here at VICE, we just want to help you.

We want to help you improve your dick pic game. If it’s being sent consensually [that is, the person on the other end explicitly asked you to send them a picture of your dick] there’s absolutely no reason for bad lighting, floating disembodied penises and weird angles that give the impression you’re toiling in the woods, plucking a mushroom out of the earth.

Please take our advice.

[ here ]

OUT WEST IS BEST

If you know where to look, you’ll find it.

Or so it goes for Sydney, Australia’s most beautiful-but-basic city. If it’s seeming like there isn’t much going on, you’re probably just in the wrong place.

“Hotter Out West” is the new party invigorating Sydney’s western suburbs – a hotbed for upcoming talent, creativity and artistry. The party’s founders, Amol Sharma, Sollyy and Josh Miguel Florentino, said they just wanted a place where everyone could come together and showcase their talents, without having to make the hour-long trek to the city.

[ here ]

+ MMMMMMMMMM

a thread for u <3

