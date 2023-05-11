This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Hoka to ‘Seinfeld’ x Percival

If y’all are ready for summer Fridays can I get a HOYEAH! All aboard the serotonin train making stops at shorter work weeks, longer sunsets, and three-day weekends! CHOO CHOO! We are choosing to ignore the world crumbling around us, and we’re saving our sanity by indulging in some much-needed fresh air retail therapy. Nothing makes you feel like the sun is shining and forget your woes like a big package showing up on your doorstep, Am I right?

Last week was poppin’ with rad collabs, like the Taco Bell-themed bicycle of our dreams from State Bicycle Co., and a Todd Snyder and Vans collaboration inspired by our favorite cocktail—a dirty martini. This week we’re diving headfirst into warm-weather activities with whimsical new artist series beach towels from Brooklinen, an outdoorsy collection from Cotopaxi and Hoka, and One of These Days’ ode to Pabst Blue Ribbon and “lost weekends.”

What’s the *deal* with Percival?

Even though the series ended over 25 years ago, “the show about nothing” will never leave our collective consciousness. Less than a year after our lord and savior Jerry Seinfeld was the face of Kith’s Fall 2022 campaign, Seinfeld has entered the style scene once again with a little help from Percival. The brand’s new drop is a collaboration celebrating a quarter-century of Seinfeld, referencing the iconic TV show and its cult-favorite characters. More sophisticated than you might think, the capsule collection gives off major 90s vibes without feeling costumey.

Wool bandage supremacy

Bandages are the kind of thing you rarely think about until you get a massive blister or into a nasty argument with a chef’s knife, and by then you’re just scrambling for whatever you can get your hands on. WoolAid is the world’s first merino wool adhesive bandages that are not only better for the environment (bye, single-use plastics) but also naturally stretchy and breathable, which promotes faster healing and helps keep infections at bay.

A collaboration built for the dive bar

Western-inspired brand One Of These Days and Pabst Blue Ribbon have teamed on a tight collaboration collection that taps into the nostalgia behind a brand that—at least in the last couple of decades—is most commonly associated with dive bars, drunk uncles, and dorm parties. This three-piece drop—including a vintage-looking tee, an iconic bar-style ashtray, and a printed pint glass—all celebrate an idealized “lost weekend” with friends, good times, and (naturally) too many PBR’s to count.

Brooklinen launches new artist series beach towels

We live for Brooklinen‘s annual artist series towels. There’s nothing more exciting than a big, bright, fluffy new beach towel to unfurl on your first beach day of the year. This year’s artists include Megan Badilla (who illustrates playful summer-themed graphics) and Josh Cochran (whose prints are abstractions of wave breaks).

Diptyque has a new fragrance…

For all the scent heads out there, keep calm. It’s not often Diptyque debuts a new fragrance, and we are dying to get our grubby little paws on the new “Eau Nabati” which “captures the nuances of a paradise garden and is inspired by the harmony of opposites between the hot sand of the desert and the freshness of an oasis.” We’re already pretending those work emails don’t exist there mentally.

Cotopaxi hits the trails with Hoka

It’s no secret that, here at Rec Room, we are HUGE Hoka fans. We’ve already reviewed several styles the brand has on offer, so naturally we were excited when we saw this hiking-themed collaboration between Hoka and Cotopaxi hit our desks. With a colorful new take on the Anacapa Breeze Low hiking sneaker and a matching color-blocked hip pack, you’re ready to hit the trails without sacrificing your style street cred.

Here’s hoping you spend more time thriving outside than you do at the DMV Assman!

